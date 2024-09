PUBLIC NOTICE

The Darby Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 6:00 PM at the Darby Town Hall, 101 East Tanner Avenue, to receive comments both oral and written regarding a variance request for Lots A1 & A2 with accesses for both lots on Marge Meadow Lane in the Marge Meadow subdivision located at 308 West Missoula Avenue in Darby. For more information visit Darby Town Hall or call (406) 821-3753.

BS 9-18, 9-25-24.

MNAXLP