County Transportation Committee meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Ravalli County Transportation Committee will meet on the 25th day of September, 2024 at 1:30PM in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Administration Building (215 S 4 th Street) in Hamilton. The purpose of this meeting will be to approve/make adjustments to school transportation routes and approve any individual transportation contracts for the 2024-25 school year. If you have any questions or comments regarding any school district’s bus routes, please attend the meeting or send them to the Ravalli County Superintendent of Schools, 215 South 4 th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 (email recorder@rc.mt.gov ) prior to September 25th.

BS 9-18-24.

