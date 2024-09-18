A Darby rodeo just for kids

by Scott Sacry

The Darby Rodeo Association will hold its first ever Kids Rodeo on Saturday, September 21 at the Darby Rodeo Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cal Ruark, the president of the Darby Rodeo Association, said of the event, “We felt like we were leaving a big group of potential rodeo participants out of the equation by not having anything for the kids. So we decided to do something special just for them.”

The Kids Rodeo will be organized by three different groups. Group One will be kids up to 5 years old, Group Two is ages 6-10 and Group Three are ages 11-15.

“This is going to be a blast for them,” said Ruark. “It’s a free event. They get a free entrance, free registration and a free hot dog lunch after. They get to compete in different events and win prizes. We should have between 50-75 participants, and we’ll still take new entries at the gate. We don’t want to turn anyone down who wants to participate.”

The Kids Rodeo will consist of seven different events. Mutton Bustin’ (groups 1 & 2), Pole Bending (all groups), Dummy Roping (all groups), Stick Horse Barrel Race (group 1), Barrel Race (group 2 & 3), Boot Race (all groups), Goat Undecorating (all groups), and Steer Riding & Calf Riding (steers group 3 & calves group 2).

“Next year we hope to have three events during the summer for the kids,” said Ruark. “Overall our goal is to get people interested in rodeo at every level, so this works toward this goal. Little cowboys and cowgirls become big cowboys and cowgirls.”

This is a free event with free entrance, free registration, and free lunch to all the participants. The event is made possible by a partnership between the Darby Rodeo Association and Bitterroot Health. Donations will be accepted at the arena with all proceeds going to Emma’s House. For more information go to darbyrodeo.org.