Unique opportunity: ‘The Bartender’s Tale’ on stage in Hamilton

by Nathan Boddy

The literary works of Montana native Ivan Doig are familiar to many readers who have enjoyed his vivid descriptions of life in the West. However, less familiar may be seeing Doig’s work portrayed upon the stage. Just such an adaption, a first in this case, will take place at the Hamilton Playhouse during three weekends in August.

“The Bartender’s Tale” has been adapted for the stage by Gay Smith, a professional writer/professor emeritus of Wesleyan University, whose own reading of the book convinced her that the story would be ideal for the stage. Smith, who lived for a time in Hamilton, gained permission from the Doig estate to adapt the work on the condition that the production be premiered by either a Montana college or community theater. After years of dedication and work, that premier will happen in the Bitterroot Valley by the Hamilton Players.

“I am over the moon at this fantastic opportunity,” said denise rose, Executive Director of the Hamilton Players. “Having the trust of the playwright and the Doig estate to host the world premiere of ‘The Bartender’s Tale, the Play’ is an amazing privilege. I look forward to our production making them proud and doing our part to honor the memory of the renowned Western novelist Ivan Doig.”

The story follows 12-year-old Rusty Harry as he navigates life with his single father, Tom, a bartender in the fictional small town of Gros Ventre, Montana in the 1960s. Tom struggles with the fact that his son is essentially being raised in a bar, while also trying to stay true to his personal maxim: “You’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt.” For Rusty, that ‘hand’ means living amongst a compelling group of people and within a vibrant setting that Doig’s skillful words bring to light.

The story undoubtedly reflects Doig’s personal life. Doig, who was born in White Sulphur Springs in 1939, lost his own mother when he was only six years old and was raised by his father who himself worked as a ranch hand. He went on to study journalism and history and authored 16 books, the last of which, “The Last Bus to Wisdom,” was published posthumously in 2015. Doig’s relationship to small town Montana is enduring, and a massive collection of his personal and professional notes, diaries, photos, notebooks, memorabilia, and writing tools was donated to Montana State University, which now hosts the official “Ivan Doig Archive.”

Russ Lawrence, Assistant Director for the upcoming show, said that creation of the set called for some creative design and local talent. The setting for the play, the interior of the fictional ‘Medicine Lodge Bar,’ required construction of a convincing bar-top that was also smooth enough to allow a beer to easily slide upon, a task which was undertaken by Hamilton local, Ty Capelle. Also required for the set was a mounted buffalo head with only one eye.

“A real buffalo mount is enormous and ponderous, and would overwhelm our small stage,” said Lawrence. Luckily, he thought of local artist, Jennifer Ogden, who was able to create a smaller mount from papier mâché.

Director April Barnings, whose presence amongst the Hamilton Players goes back to its inception, said eight days before opening night, “I’m still smiling!”

Barnings has served as Executive Director of the Hamilton Players, director and often as an actor. And while she’s worn many hats for the Players, she was particularly honored to direct the work of Ivan Doig as presented by Gay Smith.

“I love to direct relationship pieces,” she said, adding that “The Bartender’s Tale” is relatable to many people due to the deep familial connections between the characters, and that she was easily drawn to the work.

“It’s really about a father/son and a mother/daughter who are trying to make their way through troubling circumstances,” she said.

And while directing a play that has never been seen by an audience is nerve wracking and exciting, Barnings is especially glad that it will take place in Hamilton. Her enthusiasm for working alongside the staff and cast of the production is obvious as she lists the numerous tasks and responsibilities that cast and production have undertaken to create the show.

“I’ve been with the playhouse since its opening,” said Barnings. “The Hamilton Players are really a family to me, and to present this ‘family show’ with this great family makes a lot of sense.”

The Hamilton Players worked in collaboration with the MSU Doig Archive, and will also be showing a lobby display about Doig and the book, and conducting a closed-bid auction of a signed first edition of “The Bartender’s Tale.” The show will be running at the Hamilton Playhouse, located at 100 Ricketts Road, on August 9-11, 16-18, & 23-25. The $25 tickets can be reserved online at https://hamiltonplayers.com.