Stevensville needs to start over on water, sewer rate increases

Bitterroot Star Editorial

On August 6, the Stevensville Town Council held a public hearing and special meeting on proposed water and sewer increases. The meeting was advertised and the proposed increases were published on the Town’s website.

However, when the meeting was convened, heavily attended by concerned members of the public, the proposed rates that were presented, discussed and subsequently approved by the council were not the same rates that had been advertised.

This is a clear violation of Montana statutes regarding the public’s right to know and participate in their local government. There is no way that the public, as well as members of the town council, can offer informed comments or make an informed decision, if they don’t have the necessary facts. In this case, the amounts of the proposed rates were a critical component of the topic to be discussed.

After the meeting, council member Wally Smith met with the Star to express his concern about the improper procedure. He was only given the new information with the changed rates when he got to the meeting.

A minimum of 48 hours notice is required prior to any meeting where an item of significant public interest is to be discussed.

At last Thursday’s regular meeting, Smith read a prepared statement expressing his belief that the mayor had violated state law by presenting new information at the August 6 meeting without prior notice. He stated that to correct the situation a new and properly noticed meeting needs to take place, at which time the public can give meaningful input, and the council can make their deliberations with the correct information before they make a new decision.

Instead of acknowledging his error, the mayor doubled down on his assertion that even though new information was being presented, 48 hours was not required in this instance. He claims the law does not apply to special meetings. In fact, state law does apply, and the 48-hour requirement is also part of Stevensville’s Town Council Rules.

Although perhaps inconvenient, the right thing to do on this issue is to start the public process for any proposed rate changes over again, including properly-noticed and scheduled meetings. This is the way to re-establish the public’s faith that their local government truly has their best interests at heart.