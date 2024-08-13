RFB – FS building remodel at airport

Request for Bids (RFB)

Ravalli County Interior Remodel of Forest Service Building located at the Ravalli County Airport Hamilton, Montana

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners are soliciting bids (RFB) for the following:

1. Demolition of closet walls in the east side of the Dispatch room

Removing two exterior interior closet walls. Work will include removing the two 8’ walls and one 32” interior door. All materials will be removed and disposed of offsite. Work will also include all incidental patch work with adjacent surfaces, including walls, ceiling and flooring. Painting and flooring to match existing interior colors.

2. Create a new approximate 12’ by 9’ hard-walled office in the west side of the Dispatch Room prelease requirements in Section 3 Construction Standards and Shell Components (available for review).

a. Construct two new walls to create an approximate 12’ by 9’ hard-walled office. The outside dimensions of the two walls are 12’2” by 9’9”. A new 36” solid core Lockable ABA compliant passage handset with key. Interior door will be installed in the existing wall as access to this new space. The new walls will be insulated for noise reduction according to Lease Clause 3.44 Acoustical requirements (available for review). The new walls will be covered in sheetrock and finished to match existing wall finishes in the office. Walls will be painted to match existing interior colors.

b. Include: two light fixtures in the new office space which need to be separated from the current lighting circuit, and a switch installed adjacent to the new door to control these two fixtures separately.

c. The two existing electrical floor boxes in the space will be removed and the eight electrical outlets associated with those boxes will be to the new walls, spaced as required by codes, with half the outlets facing the new office and half facing into the existing space.

d. One new telephone and two new cat6 network cabling back to the network switch will be installed in the new office space, location to be agreed to onsite and approved by the Lease Contracting Officer. Two new data ports will be installed on each new wall, facing into the existing workspace, locations to be agreed to onsite and approved by Lease Contracting Officer.

e. All work will include all incidental patch work with adjacent surfaces, including walls, ceiling and flooring. Work will include all incidental electrical work to accommodate new walls. Match existing ceiling.

An on-site project walk through is scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Meet at 533 Airport Road and see Thomas Burge, Airport Manager.

Sealed Bids must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second floor) Hamilton, Montana 59840 no later than FRIDAY, August 30, 2024 by 4:00 p.m. Please mark the outside sealed bid envelope “RFB for Airport FS Building Project”.

Bids will then be opened and read aloud in the Ravalli County Commissioners Conference Room at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (Third Floor) on TUESDAY, September 03, 2024, at 9:00 AM.

Possible Bid Award will be made by the Commissioners in the Commissioners Meeting Conference Room at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (Third Floor) on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM.

PLEASE NOTE: A PERFORMANCE BOND OR A LETTER OF CREDIT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR THIS PROJECT

Ravalli County reserves the right to accept or deny any, part, or all of the bids as submitted.

For a copy of the DRAFT interior remodel specifications or bid process, contact Chris Taggart at 406-375-6500 during regular business hours or email: ctaggart@rc.mt.gov.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 8-14, 8-21-24.

MNAXLP