Notice to Creditors – Frost

Megan S. Winderl
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
99 Marcus Street, 3rd Floor
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 218-4888
meganw@cwlawmt.com
pleadings@cwlawmt.com
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM FROST, a/k/a BOB FROST, Deceased.
Probate No.: DP-41-2024-0000086
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Melia Rose Frost and Autumn Lehua Frost, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C., 99 Marcus Street, 3rd Floor, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 8th day of August, 2024.
/s/ Melia Rose Frost
/s/ Autumn Lehua Frost
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
By: Megan S. Winderl
BS 8-28, 9-4, 9-11-24.
MNAXLP
