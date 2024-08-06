Notice to Creditors – Burks

Megan S. Winderl
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
99 Marcus Street, 3rd Floor
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 218-4888
meganw@cwlawmt.com
pleadings@cwlawmt.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY GEORGE BURKS, Deceased.
Probate No.: DP-41-2024-0000065
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal
Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to William P. Steinberger, the Personal Representative, in care of CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C., 99 Marcus Street, 3rd Floor, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 1st day of August, 2024.
/s/ William P. Steinberger
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
Attorney for Personal Representative
By: Megan S. Winderl
BS 8-7, 8-14, 8-21-24.
MNAXLP
Leave a Reply