Montana Dept. of Ag tours local cider businesses

Director Christy Clark and representatives from the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) continued their focus on highlighting the diversity in Montana’s agricultural ecosystem last week where they joined representatives from the Northwest Cider Association(NWCA) and local cideries to celebrate a new marketing campaign for the Montana cider industry.

“From Montana’s large conventional grain farms to our small acreage orchards, being a producer takes perseverance and devotion” said Clark. “It’s great to put eyes on the growth of the cider industry here in Montana and hear from cider makers around the state that are finding success in a true Montana value-added ag product. I commend the entrepreneurial spirit, passion, and craftsmanship of the Montana cider makers and cider industry.”

Clark joined representatives of the NWCA for a tour of the Western Cider orchard in Stevensville to hear about successful apple varieties as well as challenges for the Missoula-based cider brand. The group then visited one of the “Montana Cider” billboard locations that is part of a multi-month marketing campaign directed at increasing awareness surrounding the Montana cider industry.

“Consumers are looking for cider,” said NWCA Executive Director Emily Ritchie. “While the overall spirit industry saw a decline in the last year, the cider industry saw considerable growth.”

Western Cider’s flagship location and taproom is located on the banks of the Clark Fork River in Missoula. Their dream was seeded in 2012 when co-founder Michael Billingsley planted 2,500 cider apple trees in the Bitterroot Valley. Now, they have nearly 5,000 trees and over 50 varieties of apples. They use those apples, as well as apples from Northwest orchards, to produce “easy going and traditional ciders” at nearly 40 cans per minute (when canning).

Also joining the tour was Kalispell based Big Mountain Ciderworks, Lockhorn Hard Cider of Bozeman, and Northwest Mobile Juicing of Lolo.

The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.

