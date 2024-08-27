Mom & Dot’s providing service for community

by Kristin Kruse

“Our motto is ‘for the community and by the community,’” said Shannon Byerly who is the co-owner of Mom & Dot’s thrift store in Florence. Along with her daughter, Abby Puderbaugh, this mother-daughter team made what they called “a spontaneous decision” to buy the business that was previously called “Gathered for Good.”

“We saw that it was for sale and we did not want to see it leave the community, so we said to each other let’s do it!”

The name was changed to Mom and Dot’s (Dot being short for daughter) and as first time business owners the ladies dove into running a retail store full time. Byerly has a background in real estate, and has also worked as a church secretary and Puderbaugh has a background in community health.

The business is donation based, with each item meticulously inspected by Byerly and Puderbaugh.

“We really want to keep things low priced, and have a very loyal customer base. We accept clean and well kept clothing items, shoes, toys and books,” said Puderbaugh. “We consider what we do a community service, and offer low priced gently used clothing to families in the community.”

Byerly explained that whatever items they do not accept are picked up by Missoula’s Hope Rescue Mission and put to use there, so nothing is thrown away.

Mom & Dot’s has been in business for three years, but in the last year it moved to a new location in Florence, at 5501 US 93, and the phone number is 406-550-2795. The store is currently open Tuesday through Saturday and the owners request that donations be brought in during regular business hours as opposed to being dropped off after hours.

Whether community members are looking to donate items to help their community or are looking for high quality but affordable clothing for themseves or family members, Mom & Dot’s is worth the stop.