Mann Gulch 75th Anniversary Memorial Tribute event in Darby

The National Smokejumper Association is planning graveside memorial tributes for the 13 federal firefighters who perished in the 1949 Mann Gulch Fire northwest of Helena. One of those men, Marvin L. “Dick” Sherman, is buried in the Lone Pine Cemetery in Darby where a local graveside memorial will take place to remember the men for the 75th anniversary of the fire.

The Mann Gulch Fire was a wildfire sparked by dry lightning. On August 5, 1949, the fire overtook 15 smokejumpers and a fire guard. Thirteen young men lost their lives, all of whom had served as part of an elite group of firefighters known as smokejumpers. Another life was lost at Mann Gulch when a U.S. Forest Service employee died while investigating the fire.

The public is invited to join the families and smokejumpers in remembrance of Marvin L. “Dick” Sherman at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Darby on Saturday, August 10 at 10 a.m.

Marvin L. “Dick” Sherman was 21 years old when he died. He was one of 10 Mann Gulch smokejumpers who served in the U.S. military prior to being a smokejumper. After serving in the Navy during WWII, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service on the Lolo District in Montana from 1945 to 1949 and staffed the Mormon Peak Lookout. Learn more about the life and contributions of Marvin and the other smokejumpers who gave all. An Honor Guard tribute and guest speakers will be a part of the events.

For more information about the memorial in Darby, contact Jeff Kinderman at (406) 369-5709.

For more information about Mann Gulch 75th Anniversary Memorial Tribute events go to

https://smokejumpers.com/index.php/events/getall