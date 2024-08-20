Hearing on Name Change – Nelson

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Sarah Ruth Griffin Nelson, Sarah Ruth Griffin Nelson, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-24-315
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change.
The hearing will be on September 25, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 13th day of August, 2024.
/s/ Howard Recht
District Court Judge
BS 8-21, 8-28, 9-4, 9-11-24.
