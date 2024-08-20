Hearing on Name Change – Nelson

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Sarah Ruth Griffin Nelson, Sarah Ruth Griffin Nelson, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-24-315

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change.

The hearing will be on September 25, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 13th day of August, 2024.

/s/ Howard Recht

District Court Judge

