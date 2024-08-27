Hearing on Name Change – Larson

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Daemin Lee Larson, Brandy Riddle, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000295-NC

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Daemin Lee Larson to Daemin Bradley Riddle.

The hearing will be on September 18, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 30th day of July, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Catherine di Gleria, Deputy Clerk of Court.

