Hearing on Name Change – Larson

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Daemin Lee Larson, Brandy Riddle, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000295-NC
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Daemin Lee Larson to Daemin Bradley Riddle.
The hearing will be on September 18, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 30th day of July, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court
By: Catherine di Gleria, Deputy Clerk of Court.
BS 8-28, 9-4, 9-11, 9-18-24.
MNAXLP
