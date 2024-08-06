Correction on Stevensville utility rate increases

by John Dowd

In last week’s paper, published July 31, an article titled “Stevi to raise utility rates,” by John Dowd, contained inaccurate information. It was reported that the Town of Stevensville is going to raise rates by $83. However, Stevensville Mayor Bob Michalson has clarified that the current base rate for the average town resident for both water and sewer together is $83.44. With assistance from Montana Rural Water, the Town came up with amounts for proposed rate increases that would be required in order to achieve several things.

The proposed rate change will increase sewer and water rates to $113 total in September. Then, in January 2025, rates will be raised an additional $27, for a total of $140 for water and sewer. These numbers are subject to change, and were scheduled to be discussed on Tuesday, August 6 during a special public meeting.

The proposed rate increase is meant to help pay off the over $6 million in USDA loans from up to 2015 that were utilized for system upgrades.

In addition, according to Town officials, operating costs have risen by 22% over the last year and a half. Also, Stevensville has aging infrastructure that needs to be addressed. The Town will need to raise the funds needed for matching grants for inevitable repair projects, as well as to cover rising costs to address ongoing town water rights issues.

The Town pays around $23,375 per month to the USDA to pay off its collective loans. The Town also sends annual reports to the USDA that include everything to do with water and sewer. The USDA is concerned about the Town’s ability to continue to pay off the loans, due to having not raised rates to meet these aforementioned issues.

For information and answers to inquiries about sewer and water for the Town of Stevensville, interested parties can contact the Town at (406) 777-5271, email townclerk@townofstevensville.com, or mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870.