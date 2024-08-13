Child hospitalized in black bear attack south of Red Lodge

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, a subadult female black bear attacked and injured a child inside a tent at a private campground south of Red Lodge.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens and bear specialists responded to the incident. The bear was caught and euthanized the following day.

The child was transported to a medical facility in Billings. FWP staff set a trap at the campsite on Sunday night and worked with the campground owner to evacuate the campground by the morning of Aug. 12. Additional traps and snares were set when the campground was fully evacuated. The bear was captured on the afternoon of Aug. 12, and was shot and killed. FWP found unsecured attractants, including garbage, a cooler, and human food, around and inside the tent where the attack occurred.

The black bear involved in the incident had no history of conflicts. However, the bear had likely become food-conditioned and human-habituated after accessing unsecured attractants in the area. Evidence at the site matched the physical characteristics of the bear and FWP believes the bear killed was the bear involved in the attack.

FWP received support from the Red Lodge Police Department, Wyoming Game & Fish Department and the Carbon County Sherriff’s Office on this incident.

Be bear aware

Montana is bear country. People should be prepared to encounter grizzly or black bears in Montana. Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts. Here are some precautions to help avoid negative bear encounters while camping:

Keep food and anything with a scent out of tents.

Dispose of garbage in bear resistant bins; otherwise, take it with you and dispose of it properly elsewhere. Do not bury or burn garbage.

Follow local land management agency food storage orders and properly store unattended food and anything else with a scent. Food storage options: Bear boxes Hard-sided vehicles (car, truck, RV). Avoid leaving attractants in vehicles for extended periods of time (backcountry trips). IGBC-certified bear resistant containers Temporary electric fencing

For more information on bear safety, visit: fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.