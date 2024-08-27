Busy weekend for high school sports

by Scott Sacry

High school sports begin in earnest this weekend, as Bitterroot Valley teams start their fall seasons with their first taste of competition.

Every Bitterroot Valley high school football team has a home game, so get ready for some Friday night lights – or Saturday noon sun for Victor.

There are some intriguing football storylines this year. Florence is coming off their third straight state title: can they make it four? Corvallis made it to the State Semifinals last year: can this year’s team go all the way? Hamilton got bounced in the State Quarterfinals last year: are they ready to return to past dominance?

Every Bitterroot Valley volleyball team will travel to Tip Off Tournaments outside the area. Corvallis, Hamilton and Stevensville will be at Frenchtown. Victor and Darby will be in Philipsburg, and Florence will be in Choteau.

And that’s just the tip of the sports iceberg. Below is a breakdown of all the high school sports activities for the upcoming weekend. Times may be subject to change.

Thursday, August 29

Golf: Frenchtown Tournament (Stevensville, Corvallis & Hamilton), 10am

Soccer: Stevensville boys at Frenchtown, 5pm

Soccer: Corvallis at Bigfork, boys 4pm, girls 6pm

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Friday, August 30

Cross Country: Ronan Canal Run (Stevensville, Corvallis, Hamilton)

Cross Country: Florence at Libby Invite

Soccer: Stevensville hosts East Helena, girls 4pm, boys 6pm

Soccer: Hamilton at Billings Central, girls 4pm, boys 6pm

Volleyball: Tip Off Tournament in Frenchtown (Stevensville, Corvallis, Hamilton), times vary.

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Football: Darby hosts Troy, 5pm

Football: Florence hosts Jefferson, 7pm

Football: Corvallis hosts Browning, 7pm

Football: Hamilton hosts Whitefish, 7pm

Football: Stevensville hosts Libby, 7pm

Saturday, August 31

Volleyball: Tip Off Tournament in Frenchtown (Stevensville, Corvallis, Hamilton), times vary.

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Volleyball: Victor & Darby at the Tip Off Tournament in Philipsburg

Soccer: Hamilton at Laurel, girls 10am, boys 12pm

Football: Victor hosts Plains, 1pm

Flag Football: Hamilton Jamboree, 11am