Budget Meeting – Stevensville Rural Fire District

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

STEVENSVILLE RURAL FIRE DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Rural Fire District (S.R.F.D.) Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing August 21st, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at 156 Kinsman Drive Stevensville Montana, to allow public comment and review of the S.R.F.D. proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget.

Any taxpayer or resident may appear at the special board meeting and be heard for or against any part of the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget. The proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget will be on the agenda of the regular board meeting, following the public hearing, to be discussed and adopted on August 21st, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact the Stevensville Rural Fire District at (406)777-7033 please leave a message if no answer or email admin@stevensvilleruralfire.com or at P.O. Box 667, Stevensville, MT 59870.

Please make all communications attention: District “Proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget”

