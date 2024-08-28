Bitterroot Health breaks ground on new dialysis center 

On Tuesday, July 23, Bitterroot Health broke ground on a new state-of-the-art dialysis center, which will significantly enhance the lives of dialysis patients in Ravalli County. Currently, patients receive clinical services with Dr. Shahid Chaudhary at Bitterroot Health Nephrology in Hamilton, however, patients needing dialysis face lengthy trips to Missoula, multiple times a week. This new facility aims to alleviate distance and travel challenges by bringing crucial dialysis care closer to home.

“According to Medicare data, there are dozens of Medicare patients in Ravalli County currently in need of dialysis services,” said Bitterroot Health CEO, John Bishop. “When compared with similar communities in Montana, the Bitterroot Valley is uniquely void of these services.”

This new center will be approximately 7,500 square feet with 12 dialysis chairs. Designed with patient comfort and advanced medical technology in mind, the center will provide comprehensive dialysis care delivered by Dr. Chaudhary, the Bitterroot Health Nephrology team, and Dialysis Clinic, Inc.

“The burden for a dialysis patient is considerable when you think of how long and how often treatments are needed,” said Chaudhary. “I’ve worked with patients in rural areas who made the difficult decision of not doing dialysis, as they couldn’t manage the logistics of travel for their treatment. Nobody should have to decline life-saving care simply because they live in a rural area.”

“Over the past 53 years, we’ve prioritized our mission, ‘The care of the patient is our reason for existence,’ which has led us to provide dialysis services in underserved communities to help our patients live their best lives,” said DCI President Donovan Schultz. “We look forward to the partnership on this new center and serving residents throughout the Bitterroot Valley.”

The new center’s strategic location will ensure convenient access for patients throughout the Valley, offering a range of dialysis treatments tailored to individual patient needs. By reducing travel burdens and enhancing local healthcare infrastructure, Bitterroot Health continues to set a new standard in patient-centered care.

“Bringing dialysis to the Valley is a key part of our mission of providing quality, accessible, and personalized healthcare,” said Bishop. “Dialysis is a very personal issue, being able to provide something so impactful to dialysis patients and their families will positively change the way they manage their disease and allow them more time to focus on other parts of their lives.”

A partnership with Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI), Community Medical Center, and Tigris Nephrology (Dr. Chaudhary’s practice in Missoula) enables Bitterroot Health to provide this dedicated facility in Hamilton. Jackson Contractor Group is managing construction and expects to be completed by mid-2025. A grand opening celebration for the public will be held upon completion of the project.

“This project is a remarkable alignment of these invaluable partners, my philosophy of care, Bitterroot Health’s values, and the need for dialysis in the community,” Chaudhary said.





