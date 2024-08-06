Another big year for Robert’s Run

by Scott Sacry

The 6th annual Robert’s Run took place in Hamilton on Saturday, August 3. The race included a record number of participants with 900 in-person runners and 1200 total participants, including virtual participants from all 50 states, as well as Mexico and Canada. The in-person participants competed in either a 1-mile walk/run, a 5k, a 10k, or, for the bold, a trifecta where participants competed in all three events.

The weather was perfect for this family-friendly event which also included a Kid’s Fair full of kid’s games and activities.

The 2024 race ambassador was Emily Infeld, who is an Olympian and World Bronze medalist in the 10,000 meters, a US Cross Country champion and NCAA champion in the indoor 3000 meters.

Infeld walked the 1-mile walk/run on Saturday and held a runner’s clinic on Friday night. American runner Kiera D’Amato was supposed to be this year’s race ambassador, but she had to pull out due to unforeseen events and Infeld stepped in. It’s a testament to the influence of Robert’s Run that runners of Infeld’s and D’Amato’s status are associated with the event.

Race organizer Doug Martin was overjoyed by this year’s event. “Robert’s Run was such a blast this year,” said Martin. “We continue to grow every year. We had over 1200 participants, over 100 volunteers, twice as many sponsors with 70 total. People stayed in campers, Airbnb’s, in local hotels, and ate in local restaurants and shopped in local stores. It’s great for the community and such a celebration of life!”

Robert A. Leonardi was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision in 2019 at the age of nine. Out of this tragedy came the Play Like Robert Foundation, which is a non-profit that engages in charitable and educational activities, and connects people through learning, play, and the courage to try. The foundation supports charitable organizations in the community, creates engaging environments for children to get active, and supports educational systems and resources. Robert’s Run exists to celebrate Robert Leonardi’s spirit by connecting our communities and supporting the Play Like Robert Foundation.

The overall purpose and meaning of the event was much more than who won or who lost, as everyone who participated was a winner. But some high level, competitive runners competed this year.

The following are the first place winners for each of the races: 10K Male-Colter Kirkland, 10K Female-Laurie Davidson, 5K Male-Lane Cole, 5K Female-Olivia Lewis, 1-Mile Male-Jonathan Moore, 1-Mile Female-Cheyenne Herbert, Trifecta Male-Taylor Doleac, Trifecta Female-Elizabeth Cornelius.

Martin was impressed with the depth of this year’s participants. “We want to attract the top runners, and we’re doing this, as runners are adding this race to their yearly calendars – the front end athletes who participated were incredible,” Martin said. “But also, we want the event to be for everyone, no matter their fitness level. So we also had an increased number of families and grandparents and walkers on the back end of the race. People who want to support the foundation and also get outside and be active, which is the whole point.”

Certain stories stood out this year to Martin that highlighted the unique nature of this transcendent event. “Toward the end of the race there was a large family with grandparents, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers, pushing a double stroller, all together as a family,” said Martin. “Seeing them together, outside and active, reinforced to me how special this event is.”

Martin continued, “Also, we had an 8th grade kid who was in Robert’s class who volunteered his time to help. He came up to me on Saturday and said ‘can I give a donation’ and gave me a $100 bill. This kid didn’t have much, just a young kid, but it was so powerful, and those are the kinds of things we see at this event.”

Martin believes Robert’s Run will continue to grow. “The company that helps us with the website,” said Martin, “organizes 75,000 races a year with 9.5 million racers, and they told us that Robert’s Run is in the top 3% of all those races in terms of participation. That’s pretty impressive.”

For more information about the Play Like Robert Foundation, visit www.playlikerobert.org.