Annual Celtic Games & Gathering August 17-18

The Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering returns to the Bitterroot Valley for its 15th year on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18. The annual event is presented by the Bitterroot Celtic Society and will be held on the beautiful grounds of the Daly Mansion just outside of Hamilton.

This event has grown into being one of the largest and most anticipated events of the summer in the Bitterroot Valley. The society’s board president, Laura Reichart, says, “This year’s Bitterroot Games & Gathering will be bigger than ever, with more pipe and drum bands, more bands on our two stages, more dancers, more vendors, and more athletes. We are looking forward to welcoming the community to a weekend of Celtic culture, music and dance, sports, athletics, sheepherding dogs, and family fun.”

The Bitterroot Games is the largest sanctioned Highland Athletic Competition in the state of Montana, attracting kilted athletes from far and wide to participate in competitions such as the caber toss, hammer toss, weight over bar and weight for distance, sheaf toss, and stone put. Adult competitions are all on Saturday (pre-registration is required; rules and registration at bcgg.org), and juniors and kids are on Sunday (sign up onsite). Competitions are scattered throughout the grounds so spectators can see it all and cheer on the athletes in their favorite events.

Live music will be presented nonstop on two stages throughout both days.

“We are always very proud of the music we bring to the Games each year,” said Reichart. “New to our Games this year is the renowned band The Wicked Tinkers. This group is much in demand at Celtic games and festivals across the country, and we’re looking forward to having them here. We’re also bringing back some favorites from past years, including the Harp Twins with the Volfgang Twins, Swagger, Teton Skye, and the Katie Jane Band.”

The Gazebo Stage will feature performances by Dennis Doyle, Hunter Koss, the Katie Jane Band, Teton Skye, the Cootehill Session Junkies, Jade Merriman, and the Katie Jane Band. All entertainment is included in the price of admission to the Games.

Throughout the weekend, the dance tent will host an array of Scottish Highland and Irish dance performances, demonstrations, and workshops, including introductory classes that anyone is welcome to participate in. Dancers from the Missoula Highland Dancers, the Missoula Irish Dancers, the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance, and the An Daire Academy of Irish Dance will all be participating.

Bagpipes and drums define the soundtrack for Scottish Highland Games and there will be an abundance of them at this year’s Bitterroot Games, with more pipers and drummers than ever. There will be competitions for pipe and drum bands, and for individual pipers and drummers. Outside of the competitions, they are sure to be found at every corner of the grounds all weekend.

Merchandise vendors will be offering a wide array of Celtic-oriented items such as jewelry, gifts, clothing, and decor. The Bitterroot Celtic Society will also have a souvenirs and gifts tent featuring commemorative items such as BCGG clothing, glassware, and other souvenirs.

Food and drink will be available from a large variety of food vendors, along with beer and mead from local breweries. Those interested in sampling several types of mead, tasting some premium Scotches, or comparing Scotch vs. Irish whiskeys can partake in one of the several guided tasting sessions scheduled throughout the weekend. Tickets for the tasting sessions can be purchased online at bcgg.org, or at the Celtic Society’s merchandise tent at the event, while they last.

The Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering hosts a large “clan gathering” of many Scottish and Irish clans. A record number of clans will be pitching tents in the clan village this year, sharing their family histories, and welcoming visitors and perhaps some long-lost relatives.

A free cèilidh is open to the public from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. A cèilidh (or céilí in Irish – pronounced “kay-lee” in either case) is a party with music, dancing, singing, and storytelling. Everyone is welcome to attend the cèilidh, have some fun, and learn some cèilidh dancing. Admission to the grounds and the cèilidh is free to everyone starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

A non-denominational “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan” church service opens the Sunday activities at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend this traditional Scottish-American service.

All activities pause each day at 1 p.m. for the Grand Parade and Opening Ceremony. All the clans, pipers and drummers, and special guests participate in the parade, during which a moving memorial to those who have passed away in the past year is presented. All the pipers join in playing the reverential tune “Flowers of the Forest” while the names of loved ones lost in the past year are read. Names to be read at the Flowers of the Forest ceremony can be submitted at bcgg.org, or at the information tent at the Games.

The historic Daly Mansion will also be open for self-guided tours on both days, and will be serving “pasties on the porch.”

The Bitterroot Celtic Society events are run by volunteers, and volunteers are always needed to keep the Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering running smoothly.

“There are jobs to fit everybody,” says Reichert, “from setup on Friday to tear down on Sunday and everything in between, not to mention planning for this event and others throughout the year. We’d love to have you join our group of dedicated members. Besides free admission to the event, you’ll get the satisfaction of working with a great group of people and knowing you helped make it happen.”

Information about the Bitterroot Celtic Society and volunteer opportunities can be found on the society’s website, bcgg.org.

On Saturday, the Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the free cèilidh from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission for ages 12 and up is $15 ($13 with military ID) on Saturday, and $10 ($8 with military ID) on Sunday. A weekend pass for both days is $20. Kids 11 and under are free.

Parking on the Daly Mansion grounds is very limited, and guests are asked to park for free at Hamilton High School or in the Ravalli County Fairgrounds north parking lot. Free shuttles will run continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. Families with strollers and others needing assistance can be dropped off on-site near the entrance gate before the driver parks at the offsite parking. Handicapped parking is available on site in the Daly Mansion parking lot.

Note that dogs are not permitted on the Daly Mansion grounds.

See bcgg.org for more information about the Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering.