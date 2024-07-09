Sapphire Manor Notice

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

July 10, 2024

City of Hamilton

223 S. 2 nd St.

Hamilton, MT 59840

406-363-2101

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Hamilton.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about July 29, 2024, the City of Hamilton (City) will submit a request to the Montana Department of Commerce (Commerce) for the release of HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, and for the release of Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended (PL 93-383) to be used by Sapphire Manor, LLLP to undertake a project known as The Manor for the purpose of rehabilitating the interior units and common spaces to include upgrades to the fire suppression system, ventilation, insulation and energy efficiency for 60 units of rental housing, located at 401 N. 10th St., Hamilton, Montana. The Manor senior apartment complex will offer 42 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom apartments in a three-story, single building apartment complex. The project will offer community gathering spaces, laundry facilities and other amenities. Commerce anticipates allocating $1,900,000 in State HOME funds, and the City anticipates allocating $750,000 in CDBG funds. The total estimated cost of the project is $12,100,000.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Montana Housing, 301 S. Park Ave., Helena, Montana, and at the City of Hamilton, 223 S. 2 nd St., Hamilton, Montana. The ERR may be examined or copied weekdays from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Montana Housing office and the City of Hamilton office.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Hamilton. All comments received by July 25, 2024, will be considered by the City prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City certifies to Commerce that Donny Ramer in his capacity as Environmental Certifying Officer for the City of Hamilton consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Commerce’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Hamilton to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

Commerce will accept objections to its release of funds and the City’s certifications for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City; (b) the City has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by Commerce; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.

Objections regarding HOME funds and/or CDBG funds must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Cheryl Cohen, Montana Housing Division Administrator, Montana Department of Commerce, at 301 S. Park Ave. or PO Box 200528, Helena, MT 59620. Potential objectors should contact Commerce to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Donny Ramer, Environmental Certifying Officer

City of Hamilton, Montana

