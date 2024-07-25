Power line hazard on river between Lolo and Bunkhouse Bridge

July 25, 2024

Avoid floating Bitterroot River from Lolo downstream to Buckhouse Bridge due to power lines across river

Use caution when recreating in the aftermath of Wednesday severe thunderstorm

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks was notified this morning that power lines are down across a portion of the Bitterroot River in the stretch between Lolo and Buckhouse Bridge on the south edge of Missoula, and floaters should avoid this area. This applies to those using the Oral Zumwalt access just south of Missoula to float into town.

A July 24 severe thunderstorm in the Missoula area caused the power lines to fall and other widespread damage in the west-central Montana area. Some lines, like those across the Bitterroot, can be hard to see from far away, so completely avoiding the area is important for safety.

Recreationists should use caution when venturing out and expect to encounter power lines on roadways and potentially across waterways, as well as downed trees and other debris that could be blocking recreation sites. Water will be carrying more debris in the aftermath of the storm, which can create dangerous hazards, and access sites might have obstacles.

FWP urges river users and others to use caution and carefully evaluate the area you are planning to go while cleanup efforts continue.