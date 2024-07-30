Notice to Creditors – Widow

Joan K. Mell

III Branches Law, PLLC

623 S 1st Street

P.O. Box 576

Hamilton, Montana 59840

Ph: 406-363-3293

Fax: 281-664-4643

joan@3brancheslaw.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF WAYNE WEIDOW, Deceased

Cause No. DP-24-60

Dept No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ellen May Weidow has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Ellen May Weidow, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in care of III Branches Law, PLLC, P.O. Box 576, Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above court.

Dated this 24th day of July, 2024 at Hamilton, MT.

III Branches Law, PLLC

/s/ Joan K. Mell\

Joan K. Mell, Montana Bar No. 58399883

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 7-31, 8-7, 8-14-24.

MNAXLP