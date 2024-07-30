Notice to Creditors – Shepherd

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: VICTOR JAIME SHEPHERD, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-2024-69

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David Shepherd and Marta Arnold have been appointed co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to David Shepherd and Marta Arnold, the co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, in care of Montana Legacy Law, PLLC, 178 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

BS 7-31, 8-7, 8-14-24.

MNAXLP