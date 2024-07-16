Notice to Creditors – DeYoung

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NICHOLAS CARL DEYOUNG, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-2024-67

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nicholas DeYoung has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Nicholas DeYoung, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in care of Montana Legacy Law, PLLC, 178 South Second Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above court.

BS 7-17, 7-24, 7-31-24.

MNAXLP