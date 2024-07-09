Mill Creek Irrigation Meeting

Notice of Annual Mill Creek Irrigation District Meeting

An annual meeting of the Mill Creek Irrigation District will be held at the Corvallis Grange Hall on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 4:00 pm. The Grange is located at 130 Dutch Hill Road. The status of Mill Lake Dam 5-year inspection, setting the annual share amount, annual financial report, update of the Emergency Action Plan and other relevant business will be discussed.

For more information, please contact Board Members Tim Abney (406-381-3198), Matt Bischof (406-880-2364), or Geoff Mahar (406-360-6496).

