Meeting – Stevensville Schools Final Budget

NOTICE OF FINAL BUDGET MEETING

At the final budget meeting to be held on or before August 20, 2024, the Stevensville School District Board of Trustees will be meeting on August 13, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Stevensville Music Center Choir Room for the purpose of considering and adopting the final budget of the District for fiscal year 2024-2025.

The meeting of the individual District Trustees may be continued from day to day until the final adoption of the District’s budget. Any taxpayer in the District may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget.

For further information please contact: Dave Thennis, Superintendent, 300 Park Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 or call 777-5481 ext. 5136.

BS 7-31-24.

MNAXLP