Lower Bitterroot River closure lifted

Bitterroot River closure lifted now that power lines are out of the water

July 31, 2024

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks lifted the closure on the lower Bitterroot River today now that power lines that had been in the water since last week’s storm have been removed. Clark Fork and Blackfoot River closures were lifted earlier this week.

A July 24 severe thunderstorm in the Missoula area caused extensive damage to power lines, trees, and property in the west-central Montana area. The Bitterroot River, from Chief Looking Glass Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Clark Fork River, had been closed since July 25, and portions of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork Rivers were also closed for several days in the aftermath of the storm, due to power lines in the water. All storm-related closures on local rivers are now lifted.

Recreationists should still continue to use caution in areas impacted by the storm. Cleanup work continues and there is a chance you could encounter hazards and crews working to clear trees. Local rivers are carrying extra debris right now, creating safety hazards in the water that may not all be visible. Be extra careful and always scout ahead.

Although no storm-related river closures remain, fire and drought is still impacting Montana, prompting fishing restrictions and closures and fire restrictions at some FWP sites. For the latest on fishing closures, “hoot owl” fishing restrictions, and fire restrictions in the state related to fire and drought, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current- closures-restrictions.