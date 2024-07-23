Humane Assn. jewelry sale back by popular demand

by Sarah Glass

Amid Daly Days festivities in Hamilton on Saturday, July 27th, the Bitter Root Humane Association (BRHA) will host its 2nd Time Around Jewelry Sale to benefit local animals still waiting to find their forever homes. Sue McCormick, a longtime volunteer and former board member of the organization, met with the Bitterroot Star ahead of the event to view donated items to be resold.

Last year’s event was to be the final 2nd Time Around Jewelry Sale, but it “is back by popular demand.” For just a few dollars apiece, patrons can take home jewelry sets, watches, grab bags, or crafter’s kits.

“People come in early, and they just clean us out…,” said McCormick, and “a lot of [the jewelry] goes to crafters because they come and find things to take apart.”

The BRHA is more than a “no-kill, no time limit shelter.” It serves all of Ravalli County, providing a community pet pantry and pet memorial spaces, selling pet microchips and identification tags, and doubling as an emergency hub for displaced residents and their pets during natural emergencies like fires. The organization’s updated and expanded facility – reopened to the public in 2021 – now boasts significantly more space and features kennels that give animals access to outdoor pens.

BRHA has been the temporary residence to various types of animals, not just dogs and cats, said McCormick. During her time with the non-profit, she has seen tortoises and even an alligator come through the doors. A small barn and corral on the property make it possible to shelter horses or farm animals as well.

At last year’s 2nd Time Around Jewelry Sale, the BRHA reportedly raised about $5,000. Operating costs run about $1,500 a day. According to the organization’s website, it receives no “ongoing taxpayer funding” but “depends on the generosity of our community to keep the doors open.”

The highly anticipated jewelry sale benefiting the BRHA will take place at the Bedford Building on 223 S. 2nd Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 27th. “Donations from our generous supporters include all forms of jewelry,” said Michele Craig, BRHA board member, “including vintage delights, precious gems, and beautiful costume bling along with other jewelry-related items like jewelry boxes, clocks, and accessories. If you’re looking for wearable baubles, beautiful gifts, or items to repurpose, this event is for you with treasures for everyone!”

To search for treasures of the fuzzy kind, the BRHA is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 noon to 5 p.m.