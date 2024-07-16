Hearing – Stevensville utility bill assistance

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, August 6th, 2024, 6:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024, 6:00 p.m. at a Special Town Council meeting held at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purpose of water and sewer rate changes and the discontinuation of the utility bill assistance program. Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to townclerk@townofstevensville.com or US mail to Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 p.m. on August 6th , 2024. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271 ext. 102.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 7-17, 7-24, 7-31-24.

MNAXLP