Firefighting pilot dies in crash at Hauser Lake

HELENA, Mont., July 11, 2024 – Wildland firefighting pilot Juliana Turchetti was killed in a single engine water scooper crash while assigned to the Horse Gulch Fire on the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest. The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, on Hauser Reservoir near Spokane Bay. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that Juliana Turchetti, a wildland firefighting pilot, died in a plane crash while supporting fire suppression efforts on the Horse Gulch Fire,” said Helena Lewis and Clark Forest Supervisor Emily Platt. “Our deepest condolences go out to Juliana’s family, friends, colleagues, and the firefighting and aviation communities. I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow.” Turchetti was flying a Fire Boss Air Tractor 802 (AT-802) under contract by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) on loan to the fire in support of the Forest Service suppression efforts. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Juliana. The IDL firefighting and aviation community has been hit hard by this tragedy,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “Wildland firefighters, by air and by ground step up to do this dangerous work to protect our communities and lands. Juliana has given the ultimate sacrifice. Our hearts are heavy and she will not be forgotten.” The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash with the full support and cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators arrived on scene Wednesday afternoon to begin the investigation. The plane will be removed from the site and further examined at a secure location.