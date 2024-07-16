Fire danger raised to ‘very high’ in Bitterroot

With temperatures over 100 degrees and relative humidities in the single digits, fuels are drying out rapidly, prompting the Bitterroot National Forest to raise fire danger to Very High effective immediately.

Continued hot and dry weather is predicted for the next several days including a chance of thunderstorms and lightning. The Bitterroot National Forest Fire Management team advises that people know what precautions to take during this level.

Very High fire danger means fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread fast. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

Spring and early summer rains have resulted in a tall, thick crop of grasses that are now starting to dry and cure, increasing the likelihood of a larger, more intense fire. Even in the timbered stands, heavy fuels like standing dead trees and logs are already extremely dry.

It is imperative that residents and visitors alike exercise caution when recreating outdoors. Several unattended campfires have been discovered by forest personnel, especially around Lake Como Recreation Area and Lost Horse.

“Just because there are no flames, doesn’t mean the campfire is out,” said Russell Buzzell, Fire Prevention Officer. Buzzell reminds people to drown a fire with water, stir it, and then touch the area to make sure it’s cool to the touch. “If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave,” he said.

This year, firefighters on the Bitterroot National Forest have responded to seven fires, four human-caused and three lightning-caused.

Follow these fire safety tips:

• Keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch. It is illegal to have unattended campfires.

· Smokers should light up only in areas cleared of all flammable debris. Cigarette butts should never be thrown from vehicle windows.

· Those exploring the forest and backcountry in vehicles must stay on established roads and trails and avoid driving over dry grass and brush that could be ignited by hot exhaust systems.

· Firewood cutters should operate chainsaws equipped with spark arresters in the cool morning hours and keep a shovel and fire extinguisher nearby.

· Fireworks are illegal on public lands: every forest, every campsite, every day. Never light fireworks in the woods.

· Recreational shooting? Take precautions! Never shoot into dry vegetation and always make sure you’re shooting in a safe location, away from roads, trails, campsites, and occupied areas. Be aware that shooting exploding targets is prohibited on National Forest System lands. For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/shooting.

· Know before you go. Always check with your local Ranger Station prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area.

Reminder: outdoor burning closed in Ravalli County on July 13.

For the latest on fire restrictions and local fire information across the state visit www.mtfireinfo.org.

Unmanned aircraft systems (drones) should never be flown near or around wildfires. To learn more about Forest Service policy regarding unmanned aircraft systems visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/aviation/uas/responsible-use.

For more information about fires in Montana and other fires across the country, visit http://inciweb.nwcg.gov or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DiscoverBitterrootNF for local fire information.