Downtown Hamilton ‘painted blue’ for Robert’s Run

by Sarah Glass

On Tuesday, July 2nd, the Hamilton Downtown Association “painted the town blue” by hanging banners in Robert’s Run colors to promote the upcoming 1-mile walk, 5K run, and 10K run on August 3rd. For one day out of the year, Hamilton, Montana may take Eugene, Oregon’s TrackTown USA title, if not for the sheer number of competitors present, then at least for the hearts of its runners and the purpose behind their efforts.

About 800 runners attended Robert’s Run last year, with representatives from all 50 states.

“This year, we will have [runners from] all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico, so all of North America,” said the event’s race director, Doug Martin. “We will have about 1,000 runners in person and 1,400 overall.”

Robert’s Run benefits the local Play Like Robert Foundation. The namesake of Robert Leonardi, a joyful nine-old-boy who lost his life to a hit-and-run accident on Golf Course Road in 2019, the organization has been a way for the Leonardi family – his parents, Phil and Alyce, and his sister, Meryn – to transform their grief into something meaningful while reminding others to cherish the time they have with the youths in their lives. The list of projects in which the Play Like Robert Foundation has had some hand includes bringing tetherball and basketball hoops to Daly

Elementary, shot clocks to numerous Ravalli County high schools, and playground equipment to the Bitterroot Aquatic Center, to name a few.

“I think the cause of the Play Like Robert Foundation is why people are attracted to it,” said Martin, “and then, Phil and Alyce. It’s a great race, but I think most of it is about Phil and Alyce and celebrating Robert’s memory and his spirit.”

Phil and Alyce have a long history of working as educators in Ravalli County. “I coach track and cross-country at Corvallis,” Alyce said, “and when Robert died, the Corvallis runners were what I needed. They were just solid, decent humans. They said, ‘We will run with you and just

let you be and show up every day for you.’”

Not only did the kids Alyce coached continue to show up for her, but community members showed their support for the Leonardi family by joining them in an informal run through downtown Hamilton the day after Robert’s funeral. Years later, people from across the nation continue to come to the town to run, help raise funds for local children’s activities, and to remember Robert.

Robert’s Run organizers plan to recruit a race ambassador with Olympian status for the 2024 event. Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist in long-distance running, attended last year to host a runner’s clinic and present awards. In 2022, Bernard Legat, a two-time Olympic medal winner in the 1,500-meter race, served as ambassador. Martin said the 2024 ambassador should be known sometime later this week. When asked how they can recruit such famous athletes, Martin’s wife, Heidi, said that Alyce has a friend who works at Nike in Portland, Oregon

and that he makes the connection possible.

“It’s such an exciting thing… to have an event of this magnitude growing and bringing people into our town,” said Robin Pruitt of the Hamilton Downtown Association.

For the event which is designed to be all-inclusive, visitors and participants of the August 3rd event can also look forward to a children’s carnival and medals for everyone. Robert loved to play games, said his

mother, and loved playing anything for which he could win a prize. A 1-mile, stroller-friendly walk is available for anyone that cannot or does not want to run, as is a virtual option where people can participate by “playing like Robert” and doing family activities.

To sign up for Robert’s Run or learn more about the Play Like Robert Foundation, visit runsignup.com/Race/MT/Hamilton/RobertsRun