Community Medical, Providence to build new rehab hospital

Community Medical Center and Providence St. Patrick Hospital have announced their intent to develop a joint venture partnership that will build and operate a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Missoula.

The new, free-standing facility will help to meet the growing community need for specialized rehabilitation services. Upon completion of this project, Community Medical Center will transition its existing inpatient rehabilitation program to the new rehabilitation hospital, and Providence St. Patrick Hospital will provide supplemental clinical services and administrative support.

“Named as the number one rehab hospital in Montana by U.S. News & World Report, Community Medical Center is a leader in inpatient rehabilitation for patients throughout western Montana and northern Idaho. Due to the growing and aging population in Montana, we have recognized the need for additional capacity and specialization,” said Bonnie Stephens, MD, chief medical officer of Community Medical Center. “A freestanding rehabilitation hospital will allow more patients to receive intensive rehabilitation here in Missoula. We are excited to partner with Providence St. Patrick Hospital, to leverage our shared resources to best serve patients throughout the region as they recover from illness or injury.”

The new rehabilitation hospital will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury, and other debilitating illnesses or injuries. Through investment in leading-edge technology, adaptive units, multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums and more, the partners will be able to provide highly specialized care that meets each patient’s unique needs.

“It has been our goal to expand access to specialty care in the Missoula community, and today, we take an important step forward,” said William J. (Bill) Calhoun, chief executive of Providence Montana. “Through our partnership with Community Medical Center, we’re not only establishing a new facility but also expanding a system of care serving our patients with the individualized rehabilitation care they need.”

Upon completion, the rehabilitation hospital will become the first freestanding rehabilitation hospital to be located in Missoula.

About Community Medical Center

Community Medical Center is a health system comprising adult and pediatric health care delivery systems. It is located in Missoula, Montana and is part of Lifepoint Health and Billings Clinic. Community Medical Center is proud to be the only hospital in Montana to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care, Western Montana’s only Chest Pain Accreditation, and the Cancer Center is accredited by the Commission on Cancer for advanced clinical care, scientific research and technological inventions. For more information about Community Medical Center, please call (406) 728-4100 or visit CommunityMed.org. For more information about Lifepoint Health, visit LifepointHealth.net.

About Providence St. Patrick Hospital

Providence has a long tradition of caring for Montana residents since the Sisters of Providence arrived in 1864. St. Patrick Hospital is a regional tertiary care center, operating the area’s only Level II Trauma Center and centers of excellence for cardiac and stroke programs. St. Pat’s provides general acute inpatient services, surgical specialties such as cardiac and orthopedics, labor & delivery, cancer treatment, and neurosciences services. The hospital is the anchor hospital in the largest health network in Western Montana that includes over 40 clinics, 2,500 employees and a Critical Access Hospital in Polson, Montana.