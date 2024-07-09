Bitteroot Health adds primary care provider

Bitterroot Health is pleased to announce that Hugh Gapay, PA-C, has joined its Hamilton practice as a primary care provider. With a rich background and a deep commitment to patient-centered care, Gapay brings a wealth of experience and a unique personal journey to our team.

Born in Miles City, Montana, Gapahy migrated west during his upbringing, eventually graduating from Helena High. He then attended the University of Montana, where he studied philosophy and economics. Following his academic pursuits, Gapay ventured to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, working as a crab fisherman on the Bering Sea for 11 years. In 1999, a career-ending injury coincided with the birth of his first child, marking a significant turning point in his life.

Gapay married his wife in 1990, and in the summer of 1991, they purchased property in the Bitterroot Valley, where they have spent over 30 years building their home and working on their land. After recovering from his injuries, Gapay returned to the University of Montana for additional pre-medicine coursework before attending Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, where he completed the Physician Assistant MS program.

For the past 20 years, Gapay has practiced family medicine in the Portland, Oregon area, where he developed a passion for helping people achieve their health goals. His medical focus includes metabolic health, reversing pre-diabetes and diabetes, weight management, and managing blood pressure and lipids through evidence-based support and lifestyle modification.

In addition to his medical career, Gapay has enjoyed raising his children with his wife and pursuing his passion for cycling. He is a national champion 24-hour road racer and has qualified multiple times for the Race Across America. Cycling has been a family activity, with his wife also being a highly accomplished bike racer. Together, they continue to enjoy traveling the West, camping, and mountain biking.

“We are thrilled to return to Montana, specifically the Bitterroot Valley,” said Gapay. It’s an honor to bring my skills and experience to serve this amazing community and assist people in achieving their health goals. I look forward to building lasting relationships with my patients and contributing to their well-being.”

To schedule an appointment online, visit www.bitterroothealth.org, click the “Book Online” link, and search for Hugh Gapay, or contact the Bitterroot Health Hamilton Practice: (406) 363-1100. For more information, visit www.bitterroothealth.org.