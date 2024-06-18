Victor Sewer Proposal for Fee Increases

To: All property owners within the Victor Sewer District

Subject: Proposal to raise monthly fees and connection fee for Sewer District

NOTICE

The Board of Directors of the Victor Sewer District will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:00 pm, for the purpose of considering and taking public comment on proposed increases to the District’s sewer connection fee and monthly service rates. The District proposes new rates and fees to apply to all properties serviced by the District, to become effective and beginning on July 1, 2024. The public hearing to consider these proposed increased charges will be held at the Victor Sewer District Shop at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, at the end of Martinell Lane, Victor, MT 59875.

The base rate wastewater service fee for residential use is currently $21 per month (63.00 per quarter). The District proposes to increase the residential base rate to $29 per month ($87.00 per quarter). The proposed increased rate is made necessary by the District’s sewer improvement project (the “Project”). One condition of funding the Project is that the District charge additional fees sufficient for expenses and debt service that the Project entails.

In the course of two duly noticed public meetings on April 13, and April 27, 2022, the District’s consulting engineer, Morrison-Maierle, Inc., presented District Board members and the public, alternatives for addressing deficiencies in the District’s aging facilities. The District chose various improvements, constituting the Project, for which Morrison-Maierle has since provided engineering, design, and budgeting, and has assisted the District in applying for funding from a variety of sources.

Morrison-Maierle calculated that, to cover expenses and service debt for the Project, the District requires an increase in its monthly residential rate of $7.57 per residential user per month, which the District proposes to round up to an increase of $8 per month (an additional $24 per quarter).

The District proposes to raise other, non-residential monthly service rates by the same percentage as residential rates (rounded to the nearest dollar) as follows.

Barber/Salon/Pet Groomer: from $94.50 per quarter to $130 per quarter;

Bar/Tavern: from $126 per quarter to $174 per quarter;

Cafe/Restaurant, fewer than 10 tables: from $126 per quarter to $174 per quarter;

Cafe/Restaurant, more than 10 tables: from $189 per quarter to $261 per quarter;

Daycare: from $126 per quarter to $174 per quarter;

School: from $4 72.5 per quarter to $652 per quarter.

The current connection fee for new hookups to District wastewater services is $3,125.00 per connection or living unit. To accommodate projected population growth and the need for improved facilities, the District proposes to increase the connection fee to $5,000.00.

The public may comment in person at the hearing or may send written comments by U.S. Mail to Victor Sewer District, PO Box 448, Victor, Montana 59875 or by email to clerk@victorsewerdistrict.com. Requests for information may be made by those means or by telephone to District Board members Jim Rivera at (406) 369-1249 or Mark Thrailkill at (406) 360-7175.

