by Emma Lou Elliott, Stevensville

Riding for the brand: Is this life, or what?

Folks out West surely do know what riding for the brand means. It is forever simple and straightforward. There can be no ifs, ands, or buts; not one iota of hesitation or straddling the fence. It is pretty cut and dry; either you are in or you are not.

Boy, howdy! There is a peculiar and perhaps quaint thing about riding for the brand.It tends to make the view a whole lot less difficult for deciding whichever trail a body needs to set your sights on and to be headed down … or maybe up.

Oh, that trail might not be easy all along the way; that’s a given. You settle it within your heart and make up your mind to hold the line for that which is worth holding the line for.

Going astray always creates confusion of all kinds.

Is this life, or what?

When it comes to God, family, and country, you always ride for the brand … no matter what. There can never be any compromise on God, family, or country. A body does whatever has to be done.

Brave? It is merely seen as what needs doing as a matter of course by everyday heroes.