Floodplain Permit Application #FA-23-28

OG-24-05-210

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a proposed project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is John and Caroline Griffin. The proposed project is installing a 300ft of driveway on the south side of the existing residence. The work materials for the project include 310 cubic yards of gravel and a 12” culvert. The project is located at 4782 West Fork Road, Darby, MT 59829 in Section 24, Township 2 N, Range 21 W. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4 th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ( planning@rc.mt.gov ) and must be received by Wednesday June 19 th , 2024 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-23-28).

BS 6-5-24.

MNAXLP