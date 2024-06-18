CHARLOS IRRIGATION DISTRICT
2023 FINANCE REPORT
Balance on Hand January 1, 2023 33816.45
Total Cash 23414.77
Total CD 10401.68
Income
Current Real Estate Assessment 5774.12
User Fee 3943.77
Delinquent Real Estate 627.76
Ditch User 130.50
MT State Fund Dividend 100.00
Interest on CD 130.68
Total $10706.78
Expenditures
FICA Taxes 367.20
Workers Compensation 454.26
Unemployment Insurance 15.60
Liability Insurance 2847.00
Publish Finance Report 19.35
Safe Deposit Box 44.00
Office Supplies 161.12
Plastic 203.98
Secretary Compensation 599.00
Ditch Worker (1day) 200.00
Ditch Checker Compensation 400.00
Ditchwalker 2216.40
Total 7527.91
Balance on Hand December 31,2023 36995.32
Total Cash 26463.01
Total CD 10532.31
BS 6-19-24.
MNAXLP
Leave a Reply