Call for Bids – Skalkaho Rush Skeletonweed Treatments

CALL FOR BIDS (RFB)

Skalkaho Rush Skeletonweed

Description of work: Skalkaho Rush Skeletonweed Treatments

The Ravalli County Weed District will be accepting bids for herbicide and mechanical treatment of Rush Skeletonweed in the Skalkaho area of Ravalli County. Known infestations will need chemical treatment as well as mechanical removal of all bolting and flowering plants. The contractor will need to search out new infestations in the area, and known areas will be given to the contractor as a starting point. Multiple forms and education materials will be provided to the contractor to be given to landowners. The contractor will work with Ravalli County Weed District and the Bitterroot National Forest throughout the project duration.

Sealed bids must include the following information in the standard format provided with the contract packet.

• Copy of bidder’s commercial applicator’s license

• Proof of insurance

• List of equipment

• The amount necessary to provide all labor and equipment and incidentals needed to perform the specified work and all work must be completed by November 30th 2024

• Description of qualification of past experiences

1. Sealed bids must be received at the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorders Office at 215 S. 4th Street, Second Floor, Hamilton, MT. 59840 by: MONDAY, July 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM.

2. Bids will then be opened and read aloud in the Commissioners Meeting Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street – Third Floor on TUESDAY, July 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM.

3. On MONDAY, July 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM, Possible Bid Award will be made by the Commissioners in the Commissioners Meeting Conference Room.

4. PLEASE mark the outside sealed bid envelope “Skalkaho Rush Skeletonweed

(Description of work) AND YOUR COMPANY NAME.

Ravalli County may accept any, part, or all of the bids as submitted. To be mailed the complete specifications of the contract, contact the Ravalli County Weed District at (406)777-5842 and it will be mailed or emailed to you as soon as possible. If you have any questions on the bid process contact the Commissioner’s Office at 406-375-6500 or the Ravalli County Weed District at 406-777-5842.

Description of Work to be completed:

This project is to treat all found Rush Skeletonweed by chemical and mechanical removal of bolting or flowering plants in the Skalkaho area of Ravalli County. Mapping of all infestations will be required.



Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 6-19, 6-26-24.

MNAXLP