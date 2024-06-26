Bitterroot Elks Lodge: a legacy of community service, camaraderie

by Syble Solomon

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a unique history that started as the Jolly Corks. The founder was a fun-loving singer, dancer and comedian from London’s music halls. When he moved to New York City, he and 15 friends from the theater met on Sundays. Bars were closed due to Blue Laws, so everyone brought food and drink for a good time. After a member died and left his family destitute, their focus changed from just a social club to committing to help those in need. They gave benefit performances to successfully raise money and in 1871 they were chartered as a benevolent society. Their popularity grew, which attracted new members and financial stability.

The Elks’ four pillars, Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity, were the perfect match when a group of Bitterroot citizens wanted to form a community-focused organization. The Elks Lodge 1651 was chartered in 1942 and immediately began community-building efforts to live up to their motto, “Elks Care. Elks Share.” In 1995, women were eligible to become members and became actively involved in all the Elks’ activities as well as having their own unique projects.

To promote good fellowship, the Elks became known for dances, dinners, holiday celebrations and other lively events. Fostering friendships continues today at their downtown lodge which has a bar and a large meeting space. The public is always welcome to come on Wednesday evenings for delicious, affordable home-made dinners and on Friday game nights. That menu is pub food and everyone can join in playing cards, dominoes and board games.

However, the Elks do so much more than provide fellowship. Over their 82 years, they have invested time and over a million dollars through programs that help children, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life for their members and the Bitterroot community.

Supporting youth has always been a priority for the Elks. Donations to projects at Linda Massa Youth Homes, Head Start and drug awareness programs benefit youth of all ages. For 20 years, they have partnered with the Rotary Club to provide a dictionary to every Ravalli County third grader, currently about 900 students. The Elks have supported local soccer and baseball teams. The Hoop Shoot is an annual event for all youth 8-13. Winners go on to regional, state and national competitions. There are many prizes and the national winner receives a $40,000, 4-year scholarship. They award three annual $1,000 scholarships to local students heading to college or trade school. The Elks’ support helped establish the local Dolly Parton Imagination Library and provided 4,000 books for children from birth through five.

Many Elks are veterans and supporting veteran causes are very important to them. Each year local hunters donate meat which is processed into hamburger at Hamilton Packing Company. It is distributed three times a year to veterans, active military and their families. Dick Smith, secretary of Lodge 1651, knows what a difference this contribution makes from stories some recipients share of unemployment and their struggle to meet their families’ needs. Last year, alone, they distributed 1200 pounds of meat. The Elks respond to financial requests from the VA, VFW and individual veterans and participate in Veterans Stand Down, contributing clothing, toiletries and other items to veterans in need as well as distributing holiday gifts to vets.

To honor the military, they march in the Corvallis Memorial Day Parade with a float proudly displaying all the American flags. The Elks provide five United States Flag disposal boxes throughout the county to dispose of flags in a dignified way. They also pay the power bill for the Veterans Memorial at the entrance of Hieronymus Park, where many find comfort in seeing their loved ones remembered.

Reaching out to the community in many other ways has been a tradition that continues. They donate to local firefighters. During the holidays gifts are distributed to all nursing home residents. They offer a wheelchair loan and ramp program and support food pantries, Emma’s House, SAFE, Bitterroot Humane Society, the pink ribbon cancer fundraiser and other community projects.

To support the Elks, stop by the Lodge to get a brat on Saturdays, buy their amazing baked goods, shop at their annual rummage sale and rent the Lodge for events. Bitterrooters are encouraged to become involved as members or volunteers. Help is always welcome with distributing gifts and dictionaries, contacting veteran groups, and assisting in the Hoop Shoot.

For more information about programs and membership or to donate or rent space, contact: Elks Lodge 1651, at 406-363-3031 or stop by 203 State Street, Hamilton. Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.