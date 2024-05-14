Thanks for library soiree

by Jane Lambert, Stevensville

I would like to thank Laura Frazee-Sonsteng and her crew for putting on the Spring Soiree, which benefited the North Valley Public Library, and many of us local authors. It was a well attended event, with lovely silent auction items and door prizes. The charcuterie style buffet table was an artistic and delicious achievement!

As an OLD community activist/supporter (Western Days, Creamery Picnic, Festival of Trees), I was delighted to witness a wave of young, creative, and competent young adults picking up the reins, and moving Stevensville forward. Very heartening! I think Stevensville has a bright future.

As a local author, I much appreciated the opportunity to share both my books, and lively conversations with members of the community. I met new people, and reconnected with old friends, and had a very pleasant evening.

Thank you to the organizers, and the people attending. I hope there was great monetary benefit to the library, too.