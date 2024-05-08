Tax Deed Notices – Ravalli County

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED



IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

Occupant, 577 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Thomas N. Buchanan, 577 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Thomas N. Buchanan, P.O. Box 104, Victor, MT 59875-0104

Patrisha P. Buchanan, 577 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Patrisha P. Buchanan, P.O. Box 104, Victor, MT 59875-0104

Heirs of Verona Grace Buchanan, 577 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Heirs of Verona Grace Buchanan, P.O. Box 104, Victor, MT 59875-0104

Farmers State Bank, Attn: Mortgage Services, 3130 N Reserve St., Missoula, MT 59808

Farmers State Bank of Montana, 103 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2020000365 and Tax Code Parcel No. 876910 as follows:

Lot 5, Block 10, Victor, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 2, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on September 23, 2021.

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $ 721.16

PENALTY: $ 47.59

INTEREST: $ 146.66

COST: $ 280.90

TOTAL: $1,196.31

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

8. Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

9. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED

ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED



IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

Occupant, 1830 Hickory St., Pinesdale, MT 59841

Heirs of Vance Allred, 1830 Hickory St., Pinesdale, MT 59841

Vance Allred, ℅ Rick Jessop, P.O. Box 410193, Pinesdale, MT 59841-0193

Unified Industries, Inc. P.O. Box 410149, PInesdale, MT 59841-0149

Unified Industries, Inc., attn. Glen Allred, 1242 W 165820 S, Bluffdale, UT 84065

Unified Industries, Inc., ℅ Mark L. Jessop, Registered Agent, 1340 Main, Pinesdale, MT 59840

Erin Allred, 571 14th Street, Pinesdale, MT 59840

Brenda Andra, 1680 Teak Lane, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Chad Andra, 1680 Teak Lane, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Michael Fehr,1639 Dogwood Drive, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Mike Fehr, 1531 Spruce Street, Pinesdale, MT 59840

Shalae Herbert, 300 Shady Brooke Dr., Pinesdale, MT 59841

Wendy Herbert, 410 W 28th Street, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Ben Jessop, 207 32nd Street, Pinesdale, MT 59841

James Jessop, 500 East 12th Street, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Leon Jessop, 379 Shady Brooke Lane, Pinesdale, MT 59840

Lisa Jessop, 730 W 30th Street, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Micki Jessop, 302 Shady Brooke Lane, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Morris Jessop, 302 Shady Brooke Lane, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Morris Jessop, 300 Shady Brooke Drive, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Paula Jessop, 720 W 30th Street, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Gary Lee, 199 14th Street, Pinesdale, MT 59840

Peggy Lynch, 1388 Elm St, PInesdale, MT 59840

Joyce Mousley, 351 E 16th St., Pinesdale, MT 59841

John Powell, 151 27th Street, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Stephen Stoker, 1047 30th St., Pinesdale, MT 59840

LaDaun Venema, 405 28th St., Pinesdale MT 59841

Nathan Venema, 799 W 30th St., Pinesdale, MT 59841

Rodney Venema, 373 Shady Brook Lane, Pinesdale, MT 59840

Sterling Venema, 2740 Meadow Creek Rd., Pinesdale, MT 59841

Sterling Venema, 405 28th Street, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Brook Lane, Pinesdale, MT 59840

The Store, School, and Community Center, 1661/1665 Bowman Road, Pinesdale, MT 59841

Joan K. Mell, III Branches Law, 623 S 1st Street, Hamilton, MT 59840

Joan K. Mell, III Branches Law, P.O. Box 576, Hamilton, MT 59840

Reid J. Perkins, 321 W. Broadway St., Ste. 300, Missoula, MT 59802

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840

Vance Allred, P.O. Box 4, Pinesdale, MT 59841-0193

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2020000640 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1494900 as follows:

Improvements to the Real Property described below:

The N½ of the NW¼ Section 34 and the S½ of the SW¼ of Section 27, Township 7 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County, Montana.

Deed Reference: Book 27 Deeds, page 137.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM:

A tract of land located in the SW¼ of Section 27, Township 7 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, being more particularly described as Parcel A, Certificate of Survey No. 731055-R.

A tract of land located in the SW¼ of Section 27, Township 7 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, being more particularly described as Parcel A, Certificate of Survey No. 724078-R.

A tract of land located in the NW¼ of Section 34, Township 7 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, being more particularly described as Parcel A, Certificate of Survey No. 717595-R.

That tract of land defined by Book 119 Deeds, page 475.

That tract of land defined by Book 173 Deeds, page 880.

Street address: 1830 Hickory Street, Pinesdale, MT 59841.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 2, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $3,828.82

PENALTY: $ 490.32

INTEREST: $ 779.28

COST: $ 281.57

TOTAL: $5,379.99

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED

ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

Occupant, 218 Werth Ln., Hamilton, MT 59840

Randy D. Eppinger, 232 Manhattan Street, Hamilton, MT 59840

Randy D. Eppinger, 218 Werth Ln., Hamilton, MT 59840

Billie D. Grady, 232 Manhattan Street, Hamilton, MT 59840

Billie D. Grady, 218 Werth Ln., Hamilton, MT 59840

First Security Bank of Missoula, a Division of Glacier Bank, 1704 Dearborn, Missoula, MT 59801

First Security Bank of Missoula, a Division of Glacier Bank, 49 Commons Loop, Kalispell, MT 59901-2679

Stewart Title of Ravalli County LLC, 1920 North First, Hamilton, MT 59840

(“MERS”) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., P.O. Box 2026, Flint, MI 48501-2026

(“MERS”) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., 1901 E. Voorhees Street, Suite C, Danville, IL 61834

(“MERS”) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., 3300 SW 34th Avenue, Suite 101, Ocala, FL 34474

(“MERS”) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., 1818 Library St., Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190-628

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2020000333 and Tax Code Parcel No. 783610 as follows:

Lot 57, Werth Addition No. 3, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official plat recorded March 8, 1946.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 3, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on September 23, 2021.

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $ 963.03

PENALTY: $ 62.99

INTEREST: $ 195.66

COST: $ 280.90

TOTAL: $1,502.58

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

Occupant, 466 Queens Way, Hamilton, MT 59840

Larry A. Morris, 466 Queens Way, Hamilton, MT 59840

Marlene Y. Morris, 466 Queens Way, Hamilton, MT 59840

Larry A. Morris, 19214 SE 384th, Auburn, WA 98092

Marlene Y. Morris, 19214 SE 384th, Auburn, WA 98092

Larry A. Morris, c/o Tim Morris, 718 Griffin Ave., Ste. 937, Enumclaw, WA 98022

Marlene Y. Morris, c/o Tim Morris, 718 Griffin Ave., Ste. 937, Enumclaw, WA 98022

Marlene Y. Morris, 1402 Auburn Way N, Suite 2, Auburn, WA 98002

Marlene Y. Morris, 1402 Auburn Way N, Suite 387, Auburn, WA 98002

Larry A. Morris, 1402 Auburn Way N, Suite 2, Auburn, WA 98002

Larry A. Morris, 1402 Auburn Way N, Suite 387, Auburn, WA 98002

Northwest Financial Group, 1402 Auburn Way North, Suite 442, Auburn, WA 98002

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2020000086 and Tax Code Parcel No. 179900 as follows:

A tract of land in the NW¼NW¼ of Section 35, Township 7 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and being more particularly described as Tract 2, Certificate of Survey No. 2109.

Street address: 466 Queens Way, Hamilton, MT 59840.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 3, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on September 23, 2021.

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $ 4,193.99

PENALTY: $ 237.95

INTEREST: $ 792.12

COST: $ 280.90

TOTAL: $5,504.96

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

Occupant, 1209 Iron Cap Dr., Stevensville, MT 59870

Justin O. Cameron, 1209 Iron Cap Dr., Stevensville, MT 59870

Justin O. Cameron, P.O. Box 1075, Stevensville, MT 59870-1075

Heirs and Assigns of Del Cameron, 1209 Iron Cap Dr., Stevensville, MT 59870

Heirs and Assigns of Martha Cameron, 1209 Iron Cap Dr., Stevensville, MT 59870

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate No. 2020000162 and Tax Code Parcel No. 353200 as follows:

Lot 2, Iron Cap Ranches No. 1, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official plat recorded January 12, 1973, as Instrument No. 195693.

Street address: 1209 Iron Cap Drive, Stevensville, MT 59870.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 2, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on September 23, 2021.

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $2,141.72

PENALTY: $ 139.67

INTEREST: $ 425.34

COST: $ 280.90

TOTAL: $2,987.63

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

8. Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

9. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

Occupant, 577 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Thomas N. Buchanan, 577 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Thomas N. Buchanan, P.O. Box 104, Victor, MT 59875-0104

Patrisha P. Buchanan, 577 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Patrisha P. Buchanan, P.O. Box 104, Victor, MT 59875-0104

Heirs of Verona Grace Buchanan, 577 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Heirs of Verona Grace Buchanan, P.O. Box 104, Victor, MT 59875-0104

Farmers State Bank, Attn: Mortgage Services, 3130 N Reserve St., Missoula, MT 59808

Farmers State Bank of Montana, 103 Main St., Victor, MT 59875

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2020000366 and Tax Code Parcel No. 876920 as follows:

Lot 6, Block 10, Victor, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 2, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on September 23, 2021.

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $ 721.16

PENALTY: $ 47.59

INTEREST: $ 146.66

COST: $ 280.90

TOTAL: $1,196.31

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

8. Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

9. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

NO OCCUPANT

Ryan Duarte, 492 Roaring Lion, Hamilton, MT 59840

Ryan Duarte, 116 Alberta Way, Victor, MT 59875-9406

Catherine Duarte, 492 Roaring Lion, Hamilton, MT 59840

Catherine Duarte, 116 Alberta Way, Victor, MT 59875-9406

Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, 3525 Piedmont Rd NE, 8 Piedmont Center, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30305

Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, 1200 Altmore Avenue, Building 2, Suite 300, Sandy Springs, GA 3034

Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, c/o Corporation Service Company, 26 W Sixth Ave., Helena, MT 59624-1691

(“MERS”) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., P.O. Box 2026 , Flint, MI 48501-2026

(“MERS”) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., 1901 E. Voorhees Street, Suite C, Danville, IL 61834

(“MERS”) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., 3300 SW 34th Avenue, Suite 101, Ocala, FL 34474

(“MERS”) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., 1818 Library St. Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190-6280

Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, 875 Concourse Parkway South,, Suite 200, Maitland, FL 3275

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2020000391 and Tax Code Parcel No. 936890 as follows:

A tract of land located in the SW¼NE¼ of Section 30, Township 8 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana and being more particularly described as Parcel B, Certificate of Survey No. 4322-A.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 2, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on September 23, 2021.

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $ 609.60

PENALTY: $ 38.48

INTEREST: $ 127.96

COST: $ 280.90

TOTAL: $1,056.94

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

NO OCCUPANT

Harold W. Sealund, P.O. Box 297, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Harold W. Sealund, 16639 Lawson Valley Rd, Jamul, CA 91935-2417

Harold W. Sealund, 4831 W 31st Ln, Yuma, AZ 85364-7413

Ronald E. Beidler, c/o Harold W. Sealund, 16639 Lawson Valley Rd, Jamul, CA 91935-2417

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2020000466 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1070100 as follows:

The S½ of N½ of N½ of NW¼ of Section 23, Township 3 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana lying easterly of east line of the North Fork of Rye Creek Road (also known as the Little Sleeping Child Fork of Rye Creek Road, Forest Services Project #321).

Recording Refence Book 132 of Deeds, page 383.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 2, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on September 23, 2021.

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $ 555.00

PENALTY: $ 33.23

INTEREST: $ 99.66

COST: $ 280.90

TOTAL: $ 968.79

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO:

Occupant, 1554 East Fork Road, Sula, MT 59871

Cody L. Houston, 1554 East Fork Road, Sula, MT 59871

Cody L. Houston, 119 W. 7th Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Justin R. Houston, 1554 East Fork Road, Sula, MT 59871

Justin R. Houston, 119 W. 7th Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Justin R. Houston, 224 W 10th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362

Estate of Douglas W. Houston, c/o Suzanne Nebeker, Personal Representative, 1554 East Fork Road, Sula, MT 59871

Suzanne Nebeker, Personal Representative of the Estate of Douglas W. Houston, c/o W. Cecil Jones, P.C., 3116 Carrigan Lane, Dillon, MT 59725

Douglas W. Houston, 5604 Bridger Ct #18, Missoula, MT 59803-3043

Suzanne Nebeker, 51 N. Banker Rd, Salmon, ID 83467

Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2020000534 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1212050 as follows:

A tract of land being a portion of Tracts A, B and D, of Homestead Entry Survey No. 946 located in Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 18 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana and being more particularly described as Parcel 4, Certificate of Survey No. 4207A.

Street address: 1554 East Fork Road, Sula, MT 59871.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on June 1, 2020.

3. The property tax lien was attached on August 2, 2021.

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on September 23, 2021.

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $3,898.06

PENALTY: $ 232.82

INTEREST: $ 702.82

COST: $ 280.90

TOTAL: $5,114.60

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 2, 2024, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2024, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 8th day of May 2024.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

