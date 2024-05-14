Support for Overstreet

by Mac Sosa, Stevensville Police Chief (Ret.), Spring, Texas

Greg Overstreet is a candidate for the state Legislature in Montana. He has volunteered his time to be the attorney coach for the Stevensville High School mock trial competition; he assisted in organizing the Florence Team; he has announced at Stevensville football games; he provides volunteer legal work to local charities; and I have known him to take on pro bono work when someone has been clearly wronged. This is the Greg Overstreet I know.

I worked with him extensively when I was the Stevensville police chief and he was and continues to be an asset to the Town of Stevensville.

You can learn more about him at his website www.GregOverstreet.com.

I hope he represents Stevensville and Florence in the Legislature so he can continue to do exemplary work for the area.