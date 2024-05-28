Rusk vs Manzella – Past Acts & Present Integrity

by Steve Hall, Florence

My following of political candidates has brought Wayne Rusk to my door in the previous state election and again this year as he is challenging Theresa Manzella for the state senate seat.

I have found Mr. Rusk to be an attentive listener and one to bring forth intelligent thoughts and willing to look for practical ideas for the betterment of our Great State of Montana.

Although Wayne’s ideas will not be agreed upon by all our voting community, his civil and pleasant nature have placed him head and shoulders above his competitor.

In visiting with Ms. Theresa Manzella, I have repeatedly found that disagreeing with her brings her to ongoing rude and disparaging remarks as she tries to shove her ideas down my throat, becoming increasingly insulting as the conversation moves along. I have let her know via text messages exactly what my impression of her behavior is.

More than a decade ago Wayne had legal issues, and bringing those up to date, Wayne has been an exemplary person in all aspects of his life and has proven himself a true statesman. Theresa has attempted to exploit these age-old problems, so I only feel it appropriate to ask questions of her and HER jaded past.

Theresa, please answer some easy questions:

1) You have been accused of animal cruelty to your horse/horses by valley residents. Would you explain each event as best you can?

2) Would you explain your patronage, and any ownership and or patronage your family may have had with the Rocky Knob Bar?

3) Did you kill a horse outside of Darby as it blew apart on the highway unrestrained in the trailer? Were you drinking that day, and if so, where and how much?

4) Would you explain your version of the incident?

a) Some rumors are that you had tied the horse to the trailer to give it water and became intoxicated while showing off the horse, driving off and dragging the horse to its painful and bloody demise.

b) Others say that you neglected to secure the trailer door and the horse fell out of the trailer, blowing it apart into a bloody mass.

c) I have also heard that the trailer door latch was faulty and your neglectful action of not tying the horse securely and tying the door closed on the trailer allowed it to fall to the bloody death previously described.

Theresa – simply answering these few questions honestly might get some of the “pigs out of the creek.”