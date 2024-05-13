Road improvement project to begin this week    

The Bitterroot National Forest is planning to begin road work this week on the Mine Road – Forest Road #715, located in the Sapphire Mountains east of Darby. Planned improvements include reshaping the road surface, installing drainage features, cleaning ditches, as well as installing culverts. The road work is associated with the Meadow Vapor fuels reduction and watershed improvement project.

Due to the nature of the work, the road will be closed for short periods of time during installation of the culverts. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of May. Heavy equipment will be parked on the road at mile post 0.0 and will work its way up to the end of the road.

Signs will be posted in the work area alerting drivers to the construction. All dates are subject to change depending on weather and other conditions. For more information, contact the Darby-Sula Ranger District at (406) 821-3913. More info at www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot or follow the Bitterroot National Forest on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DiscoverBitterrootNF.