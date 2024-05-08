Ravalli County Real Estate Tax Notice

NOTICE

The 2nd half of the 2023 Real Estate Taxes are due payable before 5 PM, May 31, 2024. We have a Night Drop located at North end of Administration Building in drive thru.

Mailed payments, must be postmarked by May 31, 2024 or the payment will be returned for penalty and interest. Please make checks payable to the Ravalli County Treasurer. Master Card, Visa, Discover and American Express cards are accepted. Also accepting online payments at www.Ravalli.us/196/Property-Tax. Paying with Credit/Debit card will include a 2.15% convenience fee and $1.25 Transaction Fee.

Ravalli County Treasurer

Dan Whitesitt

215 S 4th St Ste H

Hamilton MT 59840

406-375-6600

BS 5-8, 5-15, 5-22, 5-29-24.

MNAXLP