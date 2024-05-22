Notice to Creditors – Birkeneder

Joseph C. Birkeneder

424 Sharrott Hill Loop

Stevensville MT 59870

Phone: 406-369-0227

rcsojoe@yahoo.com

Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF CLAUDE ROGER BIRKENEDER, Deceased.

Case No. DP-24-52

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Joseph C. Birkeneder, 424 Sharrott Hill Loop, Stevensville, MT 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 14th day of May, 2024.

/s/ Joseph C. Birkeneder, Personal Representative

STATE OF MONTANA)

:ss)

County of Ravalli)

The attached record, NOTICE TO CREDITORS, consisting of one (1) page, was signed before me on May 14, 2024 by Joseph C. Birkeneder.

/s/ Margery Pulkkinen Negron

Notary Public for the State of Montana

(seal) Residing at Stevensville, Montana.

My Commission Expires March 08, 2028.

BS 5-22, 5-29, 6-5-24.

MNAXLP