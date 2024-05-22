Notice to Creditors – Birkeneder

Joseph C. Birkeneder
424 Sharrott Hill Loop
Stevensville MT 59870
Phone: 406-369-0227
rcsojoe@yahoo.com
Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF CLAUDE ROGER BIRKENEDER, Deceased.
Case No. DP-24-52
Dept. No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Joseph C. Birkeneder, 424 Sharrott Hill Loop, Stevensville, MT 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 14th day of May, 2024.
/s/ Joseph C. Birkeneder, Personal Representative
STATE OF MONTANA)
:ss)
County of Ravalli)
The attached record, NOTICE TO CREDITORS, consisting of one (1) page, was signed before me on May 14, 2024 by Joseph C. Birkeneder.
/s/ Margery Pulkkinen Negron
Notary Public for the State of Montana
(seal) Residing at Stevensville, Montana.
My Commission Expires March 08, 2028.
BS 5-22, 5-29, 6-5-24.
MNAXLP
