Notice to Creditors – Bayles

Naomi J. Cheeney

Cheeney Law, PLLC

PO Box 212

Hamilton, MT 59840

Phone: (406) 363-9060

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

Thomas J. DeVine, Sr. and Beverly A. DeVine

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS EDWARD BAYLES, Deceased

Case No.: DP-41-2024-56

Dept. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Thomas J. DeVine, Sr. and Beverly A. DeVine, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at Cheeney Law, PLLC, PO Box 212, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 22nd day of May 2024.

/s/ Thomas J. DeVine, Sr., Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Beverly A. DeVine, Co-Personal Representative

BS 5-29, 6-5, 6-12-24.