Montana Senate seat

by David Stover, Stevensville
I find it hilarious that all the “ranchers” and others are campaigning for Jon Tester for re-election to the US Senate by besmirching his opponent Sheehy as being a multimillionaire who came to the state and purchased land. Tester who is himself a multi-millionaire who smears his opponents as being millionaires and are trying to buy the office. I am almost certain that the land purchased by Sheehy was sold by a Montanan and that Montanan made a profit from the sale.
Some facts about Jon Tester:
1) He promised that he would not take money from lobbyists but he was #1 in Congress for taking lobbyists’ money and he failed to follow through on ethics pledge to be transparent with all meetings with lobbyists.
2) He took $160K from the defense industry after he became chair of the defense appropriations committee in 2021.
3) Received over $300K from the banking industry after meeting with Big Bank CEOs to roll back banking regulations and has received $200K this year.
4) After decrying that out of state millionaires/billionaires are trying to buy the Senate seat, he has taken money for his campaign from: George Soros, Goldman Sachs, Capital Group, MicroSoft Corp, and Lockheed Martin. Seems as though Tester has abandoned ordinary Montanans like us in favor of billionaire/millionaire out of staters whom he is now obligated to for his re-election.
Comments
WMA says
No elected representative, Republican or Democrat, federal or state, works harder for middle-class Montanans – you and me – than Jon Tester. And like it or not, all national politicians meet with lobbyists.
WMA says
Hsabin,
“”Illegals do vote.”
Prove it.
hsabin says
Tester has almost 18 years in the US government and needs to go back to the ranch he claims he works. He has accumulated a 30 million dollar war chest and has NOT spoken out on the Border. He needs to go! I wonder how any of the illegals that the DEMS want come here to vote would get a job on his farm or ranch?
ILLEGALS DO VOTE! He does NOTHING about this matter. The NVRegistration Act that allows this to happen through a loop hole in the federal law. As soon as elections are over we must come together and get our legislators to support DAVIDE BEDEY HD86 and his bill 402 that would have been a first step in IDENTIFYING and then STOPPING unauthorized individuals to vote. Put pressure on Zinke and Daines to get rid of this act. and the NVRights Act (NVRA # 2) Manzella and Love spread rumors about this bill and DEMS stopped it from being approved. Contact YOUR legislator and tell them to support BILL SJ2 and 402 if introduced again in the up coming legislature.
Tracy says
He spoke out on the border. He is with Biden all the way..
Howard S. says
Yet you’re oddly silent about Trump telling the big oil companies that he’ll do whatever they want him to do if they give him $1 billion. Strange.
WMA says
Tester did not create the modern political campaign system, Republicans via Citizens United did that. Last time I checked Tester’s net worth, he was indeed a millionaire, but the vast majority or that is the value of his farm in Big Sandy. There are some major logical gymnastics at work to be outraged by Tester’s millionaire status and support Sheehy who is provably much more wealthy than Tester will ever be. I support Jon Tester for two reasons: 1) I trust him and 2) he works tirelessly for middle-class Montanans like me and my wife,
Tracy says
He works for the lobbies. Thats it.