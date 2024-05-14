Montana Senate seat

by David Stover, Stevensville

I find it hilarious that all the “ranchers” and others are campaigning for Jon Tester for re-election to the US Senate by besmirching his opponent Sheehy as being a multimillionaire who came to the state and purchased land. Tester who is himself a multi-millionaire who smears his opponents as being millionaires and are trying to buy the office. I am almost certain that the land purchased by Sheehy was sold by a Montanan and that Montanan made a profit from the sale.

Some facts about Jon Tester:

1) He promised that he would not take money from lobbyists but he was #1 in Congress for taking lobbyists’ money and he failed to follow through on ethics pledge to be transparent with all meetings with lobbyists.

2) He took $160K from the defense industry after he became chair of the defense appropriations committee in 2021.

3) Received over $300K from the banking industry after meeting with Big Bank CEOs to roll back banking regulations and has received $200K this year.

4) After decrying that out of state millionaires/billionaires are trying to buy the Senate seat, he has taken money for his campaign from: George Soros, Goldman Sachs, Capital Group, MicroSoft Corp, and Lockheed Martin. Seems as though Tester has abandoned ordinary Montanans like us in favor of billionaire/millionaire out of staters whom he is now obligated to for his re-election.